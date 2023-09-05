Open Menu

NHA Awarded Development Leadership Award For Outstanding National Service

Published September 05, 2023

NHA awarded development leadership award for outstanding national service

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The National Highway Authority (NHA) has been awarded the Development Leadership Award for outstanding national service.

The award was presented by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms in recognition of the NHA's achievements in the road network, NHA Spokesman said on Tuesday.

Over the years, the NHA has completed many major highway projects, including the Lahore-Multan Motorway, the Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway, and the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway.

These projects have had a positive impact on Pakistan's socio-economic development, by improving connectivity and reducing travel times.

The NHA has also been praised for its visionary leadership and its commitment to quality.

The authority has a strong focus on safety and sustainability, and it is committed to providing world-class infrastructure to the people of Pakistan.

The award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the NHA staff.

The authority is committed to continuing its work on road development, and it is confident that it will continue to make a positive contribution to Pakistan's development.

