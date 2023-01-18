UrduPoint.com

NHA Balochistan Sets Up 16 Camps To Maintain Traffic Flow During Snowfall

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2023 | 05:20 PM

NHA Balochistan sets up 16 camps to maintain traffic flow during snowfall

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The National Highway Authority (NHA) has set up camps at 16 places in Balochistan to deal with the emergency situation and maintain the flow of traffic in view of the snowfall. The equipment provided at the camps include snow removal machinery, salt, manpower and all related resources beside mobilizing the site staff to effectively assist the people in the area during snowfalls, the NHA spokesperson told here Wednesday.

He said that after the weather forecast by the Met Department, the NHA had set up 16 camps at sensitive areas including Khaliqabad, Mangochar, Luckpass, Tor Nasir, Yarrow Pishin, Shelabagh, Khojak Top Chaman, Luckpass-II, Sheikh Wasil, Khanuzai, Kan Mehtarzai, Makhai Ada, Muslim Bagh Bypass, Masha Allah Hotel Kolpur, Railway Pathak Kolpur, Quetta Sarayab Customs, Loralai and Killa Saifullah from December 26, 2022 for removal of snow. The NHA spokesperson said all machinery, salt, manpower and all related resources as well as site staff had been mobilized to tackle any untoward situation during the snowfalls.

General Manager Balochistan North Quetta Agha Inayatullah visited the camps located on Khojak Top, Shelabagh N-25 and Khanuzai, Kan Mehtarzai, Muslim Bagh to Killa Saifullah N-50 highway and found the performance of all the teams satisfactory.

According to the spokesperson, Director (Maintenance) Balochistan North Raheel Ahmed Baloch is also monitoring the activities in various roads and camps along with his team all the time.

Deputy Directors of all units are also monitoring their respective sections. General Manager Balochistan North NHA Quetta has assured that the restoration of traffic on the national highways would be ensured and urged the people to cooperate with teams so that road cleaning work could be completed in time in emergency situations.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Quetta Snow Hotel Road Traffic Chaman Nasir Pishin Loralai SITE Bagh December NHA Muslim All From Top Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif summons Rana Sanaullah in London

Nawaz Sharif summons Rana Sanaullah in London

11 minutes ago
 MoHAP organises workshop on identifying zoonotic d ..

MoHAP organises workshop on identifying zoonotic diseases

36 minutes ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi discusses importance of sustainab ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi discusses importance of sustainable trade at Abu Dhabi Sustaina ..

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan wants to enhance trade, investment with R ..

Pakistan wants to enhance trade, investment with Russia

54 minutes ago
 PITB Organizes Training Session on 'Leadership-A G ..

PITB Organizes Training Session on 'Leadership-A Gift or An Acquired Skill?’

1 hour ago
 UAE President hosts fraternal consultative meeting ..

UAE President hosts fraternal consultative meeting with a number of leaders of G ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.