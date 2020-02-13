NHA becomes hub of corruption but no one was punished ever

Ministry of Communication has closed the more than 20 inquiries initiated for corruption and misuse of authority by the notorious officers at large worth of billion of rupees in National Highways Authority (NHA) and has put the files into the cold storage.It was revealed by well placed sources privy to the latest development

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th February, 2020) Ministry of Communication has closed the more than 20 inquiries initiated for corruption and misuse of authority by the notorious officers at large worth of billion of rupees in National Highways Authority (NHA) and has put the files into the cold storage.It was revealed by well placed sources privy to the latest development.

The sources said that National Highways Authority is notorious department of the government where the corruption of billion of rupees is being committed , where, since its inception neither even a single officer was held accountable nor plundered money was recovered from the corrupt elements.Corruption and corrupt practice had been embedded in the root of the NHA and almost all the officials working even in low grades or high level are being indulged in this heinous crime as the honest officers have no chance to survive in it , the source told.As many as 20 inquiries were opened against the corrupt and notorious officers on the direction of authority concerned but after lapse of enough time span now these inquiries have been put in cold storage to giver safe passage to the corrupt officers who had looted the public exchequer with impunity.When the incumbent government assumed the charge of the ministry , it was anticipated that punitive action would be started against the corrupt officers but after some anti corruption slogans now the rulers have surrendered and now mingled with them and anti corruption slogans have been evaporated in the air and now the notorious officers have been given permission for looting the public kitty relentlessly.

The document available with this correspondent says that more than Rs 15 billion was misappropriated in the project of Multan Shuja abad road and Khanewal Multan express ways that was constructed in the Nawaz Sharif era and its corruption saga was debated in the national assembly.The massive public funds over RS 800 million were siphoned out by the corrupt officer with the connivance of contractor during the construction of Syed wala bridge over river Ravi as the cost of this project was enhance with out the approval of the competent authority.The report says that more than Rs 900 were misappropriated in the project of Gwadar Ratodero road ,Qilan Saifullah Zoab road, the inquiry was started to identified the culprit but now the it has been put in cold storage due to apathy on behalf of the competent authority.During the construction of Lahore Gujranwala road , the notorious contractor Hassnain construction company looted more than Rs 360 million but so far not even a penny has been recovered from it and more contracts have been being awarded to this company with impunity.Many project for rehabilitation for flood affected road were kicked off and millions of rupees were earmarked for this projects but the corrupt officers has embezzled major portion of these funds resulting in the national kitty has been caused of massive financial damage.