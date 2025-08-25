NHA Begins Design Work On Mansehra–Chilas Expressway
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) In a major move to boost regional trade, tourism, and connectivity, the National Highway Authority (NHA) has commenced design activities for the upgradation of the existing N-15 National Highway (Mansehra–Naran–Jalkhad–Chilas) into a four-lane divided expressway, spanning approximately 235 kilometers.
The project aims to transform this critical route into a modern expressway, significantly enhancing travel efficiency and safety, while unlocking economic potential in northern Pakistan.
According to the official document, the “Feasibility Study and Detailed Design for Upgrading of N-15” officially began on June 17, 2025. This initiative marks a pivotal step toward the development of a strategic corridor connecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Gilgit-Baltistan, via one of the country’s most scenic yet vital roadways.
The design work has been entrusted to the joint venture of M/s Zeeruk International and M/s KASIB Consultants, with M/s Osmani Global serving as the sub-consultant. The consulting team is tasked with preparing the feasibility study and detailed engineering design, which will form the basis of the Project Concept-I (PC-I)—a comprehensive document outlining the project’s scope and estimated cost.
Once finalized, the PC-I will be submitted for approval to the relevant authorities, including the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).
The duration of the feasibility and design phase is set at six months, after which the project will move into the next stages of development and execution, subject to government approval.
The upgradation of the N-15 into a four-lane expressway is expected to alleviate pressure on the Karakoram Highway (KKH), reduce travel time between Mansehra and Chilas, and promote safer, year-round access to key tourist destinations such as Naran, Babusar Top, and the wider Gilgit-Baltistan region.
The motorway will be constructed with international engineering standards, ensuring durability and resilience against harsh weather and terrain. The upgraded route will include multiple tunnels, bridges, and safety features to ensure all-weather accessibility through the rugged Himalayan foothills.
