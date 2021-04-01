UrduPoint.com
NHA Board Approves Revised PC-1 Of Lowari Tunnel Approach Roads: NA Told

Thu 01st April 2021 | 08:28 PM

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Thursday informed the National Assembly that National Highway Authority (NHA) Board has sent revised PC-1 of approach roads of Lowari Tunnel to Planning Commission after its approval

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Thursday informed the National Assembly that National Highway Authority (NHA) board has sent revised PC-1 of approach roads of Lowari Tunnel to Planning Commission after its approval.

Replying to a calling attention notice raised by Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali about stoppage of construction work on approach roads of Lowari Tunnel, Chitral, the minister said that a special audit of the project was conducted as the project was launched in 2003 but could not completed despite lapses of 16-17 years.

He said the cost of the project has witnessed 336 per cent escalation due to extra-ordinary delay.

Work on the project would be resumed soon after the approval of revised PC-1 by the Planning Commission.

The minister said that work on 153 Km Chitral-Shandur would be kicked off this month while two other important roads projects including Chitral-Garam Chashma would be launched after Eid-ul Fitr.

Meanwhile to another calling attention notice, Parliamentary Secretary Salah Muhammad told the House that feasibility study was being carried out to assess economic and social sufferings of the people of Swabi due to diversion of natural water flow of the Indus River for construction of Gazi-Barotha Hydropower Channel.

