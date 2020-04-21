UrduPoint.com
NHA Briefs Chairman Senate About Road Projects In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 09:24 PM

The officials of National Highway Authority Tuesday briefed the Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani about the ongoing road projects in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The officials of National Highway Authority Tuesday briefed the Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani about the ongoing road projects in Balochistan.

During a meeting here, the officials informed the chairman Senate that the feasibility for Dalbandin-Ziarat-Balanosh road was complete and Rs seven billion was the cost for the 71 kilometer long road. Now the process of tender for the project would be completed.

The officials further informed that the feasibility study for Naukandi-Mashkil road was in its last stages.

The chairman Senate said the road projects were important for the development and prosperity of the province.

The officials further told that approval of the Planning Commission would be sought for the building of Quetta-Naushki road project.

He said the Naukundi-Taftan road section should be included in the public sector development programme, adding the development projects in backward areas would usher in a new era of prosperity for Balochistan.

