NHA briefs minister on developmental projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood on Tuesday presided over the meeting regarding the development works of southern districts.

Member Planning National Highway Authority (NHA) Naveed Wahla and other officials briefed the minister regarding the ongoing work on various projects including M1, and M2 along with DI Khan, Tank, Bhakkar and Mianwali.

The minister directed the NHA to complete all the projects of southern districts including the DI Khan Hakla Motorway on time.

He said that unnecessary delays will not be tolerated in any development work.