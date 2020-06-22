UrduPoint.com
NHA Building Many Road Infrastructure Projects In Khyber Pakhtunkhaw

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 06:13 PM

NHA building many road infrastructure projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhaw

National Highway Authority (NHA) has been working on several road infrastructure projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,most of them in less developed areas to bring them at par with the developed areas

National Highway Authority (NHA) has been working on several road infrastructure projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,most of them in less developed areas to bring them at par with the developed areas.

Talking to APP on Monday, an NHA official said that after completion, the ongoing road infrastructure projects in the KP would open new vistas of opportunities for the people of adjacent areas and end sense of deprivation among the people of far flung areas of the country.

While giving details of the allocations made for the NHA projects under the Public Sector Development Programme in the current fiscal year, for dualization and upgradation of a section of Indus Highway from Sarai Gambila to Kohat, Rs 6500 million had been allocated which had been released.

The NHA official said Rs 1110.718 million had been earmarked for the Lowari Tunnel and its access roads which had been released .For the 32 km Peshawar Northern Bypass, Rs 2500 million had been earmarked which had already been released, he added.

He said that Rs 25000 million have been allocated for Thakot-Havelian Motorway out of which Rs 2000 million have been released.

For upgradation of Yarik-Sagu section of N-50, Rs 1,000 million have been earmarked and so far Rs 500 have been issued, he said. For dualization and improvement of Old Bannu road, Rs 2,500 million have been allocated in the PSDP which have been released.

He said that for rehabilitation of national highway network damaged in KPK by flash floods of 2010, Rs 1,0344 million have been earmarked out of which Rs 1,344 million have been released.

He said that for construction of 29 km Burhan-Havelian Expressway (E-35) Rs 1931.980 million had been allocated out of which Rs 1150 have been released.

For the construction of Motorway from Burhan - Hakla on M-I to Dera Ismail Khan which partially lies in KPK, allocated Rs 2,0000 million have been issued.

Rs 3,000 million allocated for dualization & improvement of Pindigheb- Kohat Road have been issued.The official said Rs 100 million had been earmarked for 48 km Chitral-Bumborate road which had been released.

