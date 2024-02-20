NHA Busy In Clearing Roads Closed Due To Snowfall
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The National Highway Authority (NHA) was busy clearing roads that were blocked or closed for traffic in district Dir due to heavy snowfall.
According to NHA Spokesperson, the Caretaker Minister for Communications Shahid Ashraf Tarar has issued special instructions to open NHA road infrastructure for two-way traffic as soon as possible.
He said that machinery and personnel should be present at all times near sensitive points at the snowfall-affected roads. The NHA staff and machinery were busy removing snow to clear the roads as soon as possible.
Chairman NHA Arshad Majeed Mohmand has also ordered district Dir officers of NHA to stay in touch and cooperate with the local administration.
The authority has its offices located in snowfall areas and has also issued high alert so that arrangements can be made in advance to keep roads open for traffic during snowfall.
Meanwhile, NHA administration also appealed to the public to avoid unnecessary travel during snowfall.
