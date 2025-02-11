Open Menu

NHA Calls For Bids To Revamp Hazara Motorway

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 04:50 PM

NHA calls for bids to revamp Hazara Motorway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The National Highway Authority (NHA) North Zone has announced an invitation for bids to address critical road settlements and depressions on the Hazara Motorway (E-35).

According to an NHA spokesman, with an estimated budget of over Rs. 334 million, the project aims to ensure smoother and safer travel for commuters. Contractors registered with the Pakistan Engineering Council and the Federal board of Revenue are encouraged to participate in this high-stakes initiative.

NHA has officially opened the bidding process for the periodic maintenance and structural overlay works on the Hazara Motorway (E-35). The project, divided into two key contracts, targets the remediation of road settlements and depressions at critical chainages, specifically at KM 54+200 and KM 54+400-56+650.

With an estimated cost of Rs.155,823,436 for the first contract (PS-M1-22-3004) and Rs.

178,672,670 for the second (PS-M1-22-3005), the initiative underscores NHA’s commitment to maintaining Pakistan’s vital road networks. Bidders are required to submit a bid security of Rs. 3,117,000 and Rs. 3,574,000 respectively, ensuring only serious and qualified contenders participate.

He further said, eligibility criteria mandate that contractors must be registered with the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) under categories C-4 or above, with specializations in CE-01 and CE-10. Additionally, bidders must be active taxpayers listed with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for the year 2025.

This project is expected to not only improve the structural integrity of the Hazara Motorway but also boost regional connectivity and economic activity, he added. The NHA has emphasized transparency and efficiency in the bidding process, urging qualified firms to submit their proposals promptly.

