NHA Calls For Bids To Revamp Hazara Motorway
Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The National Highway Authority (NHA) North Zone has announced an invitation for bids to address critical road settlements and depressions on the Hazara Motorway (E-35).
According to an NHA spokesman, with an estimated budget of over Rs. 334 million, the project aims to ensure smoother and safer travel for commuters. Contractors registered with the Pakistan Engineering Council and the Federal board of Revenue are encouraged to participate in this high-stakes initiative.
NHA has officially opened the bidding process for the periodic maintenance and structural overlay works on the Hazara Motorway (E-35). The project, divided into two key contracts, targets the remediation of road settlements and depressions at critical chainages, specifically at KM 54+200 and KM 54+400-56+650.
With an estimated cost of Rs.155,823,436 for the first contract (PS-M1-22-3004) and Rs.
178,672,670 for the second (PS-M1-22-3005), the initiative underscores NHA’s commitment to maintaining Pakistan’s vital road networks. Bidders are required to submit a bid security of Rs. 3,117,000 and Rs. 3,574,000 respectively, ensuring only serious and qualified contenders participate.
He further said, eligibility criteria mandate that contractors must be registered with the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) under categories C-4 or above, with specializations in CE-01 and CE-10. Additionally, bidders must be active taxpayers listed with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for the year 2025.
This project is expected to not only improve the structural integrity of the Hazara Motorway but also boost regional connectivity and economic activity, he added. The NHA has emphasized transparency and efficiency in the bidding process, urging qualified firms to submit their proposals promptly.
Recent Stories
SEC exempts UAE citizens from sewage fees in emirate
MoF organises 3 panel discussions at WGS 2025
ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economic sector
SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas 1, 2, 4
19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in Kalba
MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', opens nominations
UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar Habtoor Al Darei rank of Minis ..
Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetry Festival
Humanity is at pivotal moment 25 years into millennium: Al Gergawi
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Meets Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz ..
Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fated Karachi flight in 2020
WGS, TIME honour AI pioneers at Dubai’s Museum of the Future
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO Tank listens to issues of policemen6 minutes ago
-
NHA calls for bids to revamp Hazara Motorway6 minutes ago
-
Robber arrested after encounter16 minutes ago
-
IMF delegation calls on CJP16 minutes ago
-
NA refers six private members’ bills to committees for review16 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh16 minutes ago
-
ATC accepts post-arrest bails of five PTI workers16 minutes ago
-
Healthcare services to receive boost with new reforms in Dir Lower26 minutes ago
-
DDMA Matiari Reviews Disaster Preparedness Ahead of Ramadan, Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Urs26 minutes ago
-
Three arrested, 75 kites recovered36 minutes ago
-
NA passes MPs’ salaries Amendment Bill 202536 minutes ago
-
Anti-beggary campaign conducted in Tank36 minutes ago