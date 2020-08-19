NHA chairman for timely completion of different projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :National Highways Authority (NHA), Chairman, Capt (retd) Sikander Qayyum Wednesday visited Metro Bus Project from Peshawar Morr to New Islamabad International Airport accompanied by senior officers of the NHA. The representatives of contractor and consultant were also present.

The Chairman NHA started visit (Package–I) from starting point of Metro Bus Corridor and visited thoroughly the NHA station. He enquired about progress and balanced works like installation of station lights, electric fans, and stainless steel safety grill inside metro station, construction of remaining toilet blocks and installation of chain link fence.

At Package-II Chairman NHA directed to ensure the timely completion of the project with quality construction. It was apprised to the Chairman NHA that material for station completion has been procured after Eid-ul-Azha and efforts have been expedited to execute the materials at site.

The Chairman NHA instructed to expedite execution of activities at site like installation and fixing of glass works, future station tuff tile works, connectivity/approaches of Ali Trust Over Head Pedestrian Bridge and installation of fence in missing gaps.

He said that progress of civil works be expedited by mustering additional resources so that visible improvement in progress is achieved by August 25 and subsequent completion of the package by August 30.

The Chairman NHA desired to carry out cleaning works for removal of bushes along electric poles foundations and near curb stones at Package-IV. Chairman NHA said that he will re-visit project on August 25. He asked the authorities there to increase manpower so that the project could be completed at the earliest.

At NIIA Station the Chairman NHA was told that purchase order has been placed for procurement of steel dowels and same will arrive at site tomorrow and shall be executed at site accordingly. He also directed to follow timelines in true letter and spirit for completion of the project within stipulated time period.

The Chairman NHA informed that CDA has been asked to arranged for buses to make Metro Bus Project operational.