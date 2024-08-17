Open Menu

NHA Chairman Launches Tree Plantation Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2024 | 05:40 PM

NHA Chairman launches tree plantation campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Chairman of the National Highway Authority (NHA) Muhammad Sheheryar Sultan has inaugurated a Tree Planting Campaign on the NHA road network by planting a sapling on the Thalian Airport carriageway.

According to an NHA spokesman, the campaign aims to plant over 46,000 saplings and wild plants along the Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway (M-1) this year.

The chairman said that tree plantation was a form of Sadaqah Jariyah (ongoing charity). He said that Pakistan was among the countries most affected by climate change and reiterated the NHA's commitment to increasing greenery, reducing temperatures and mitigating the impacts of climate change through this national initiative.

The tree plantation campaign will be carried out in three phases; in the first phase, 23,000 saplings, including olive trees, local fruit-bearing and shade trees and forest plants, from the NHA Gate to the Thallian Interchange on the Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway (M-1) would be planted.

In the second phase, two 23,000 saplings around the road network near the Burhan and Brahma Bahtar Interchanges would be planted.

The third phase will focus on making the section of the motorway from the Islamabad Toll Plaza to Brahma Bahtar environmentally friendly, green, and aesthetically pleasing. This year, the country has set a target to plant over 100 million trees.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Motorway Road NHA From Million Airport

Recent Stories

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

3 hours ago
 Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver a ..

Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

4 hours ago
 Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

5 hours ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

5 hours ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan