NHA Chairman launches tree plantation campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Chairman of the National Highway Authority (NHA) Muhammad Sheheryar Sultan has inaugurated a Tree Planting Campaign on the NHA road network by planting a sapling on the Thalian Airport carriageway.

According to an NHA spokesman, the campaign aims to plant over 46,000 saplings and wild plants along the Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway (M-1) this year.

The chairman said that tree plantation was a form of Sadaqah Jariyah (ongoing charity). He said that Pakistan was among the countries most affected by climate change and reiterated the NHA's commitment to increasing greenery, reducing temperatures and mitigating the impacts of climate change through this national initiative.

The tree plantation campaign will be carried out in three phases; in the first phase, 23,000 saplings, including olive trees, local fruit-bearing and shade trees and forest plants, from the NHA Gate to the Thallian Interchange on the Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway (M-1) would be planted.

In the second phase, two 23,000 saplings around the road network near the Burhan and Brahma Bahtar Interchanges would be planted.

The third phase will focus on making the section of the motorway from the Islamabad Toll Plaza to Brahma Bahtar environmentally friendly, green, and aesthetically pleasing. This year, the country has set a target to plant over 100 million trees.