NHA Chairman Launches Tree Plantation Campaign
Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Chairman of the National Highway Authority (NHA) Muhammad Sheheryar Sultan has inaugurated a Tree Planting Campaign on the NHA road network by planting a sapling on the Thalian Airport carriageway.
According to an NHA spokesman, the campaign aims to plant over 46,000 saplings and wild plants along the Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway (M-1) this year.
The chairman said that tree plantation was a form of Sadaqah Jariyah (ongoing charity). He said that Pakistan was among the countries most affected by climate change and reiterated the NHA's commitment to increasing greenery, reducing temperatures and mitigating the impacts of climate change through this national initiative.
The tree plantation campaign will be carried out in three phases; in the first phase, 23,000 saplings, including olive trees, local fruit-bearing and shade trees and forest plants, from the NHA Gate to the Thallian Interchange on the Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway (M-1) would be planted.
In the second phase, two 23,000 saplings around the road network near the Burhan and Brahma Bahtar Interchanges would be planted.
The third phase will focus on making the section of the motorway from the Islamabad Toll Plaza to Brahma Bahtar environmentally friendly, green, and aesthetically pleasing. This year, the country has set a target to plant over 100 million trees.
Recent Stories
UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule
Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan
Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home
Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal highlights enduring relevance of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s teachings10 minutes ago
-
SNGPL cuts off another 34 meters on gas theft10 minutes ago
-
Minister for public-private partnership to improve education’s quality29 minutes ago
-
FGRF starts countrywide plantation campaign29 minutes ago
-
Gilani expresses grief over losses due to rains, floods29 minutes ago
-
Two held; drugs, arms recovered in DI Khan29 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti awards heroic driver for rescuing family trapped in flood29 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate expresses grief over losses due to rains, floods30 minutes ago
-
DPO holds Khuli-Katcheri; issues directive on complaints30 minutes ago
-
NBF publishes book on ‘Data Analysis in Pakistan'30 minutes ago
-
10,000 liter spurious milk, 753 liter unhygienic ghee discarded39 minutes ago
-
Health. minister chairs provincial outbreak committee meeting39 minutes ago