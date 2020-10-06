UrduPoint.com
NHA Chairman Praises China For Assisting Pakistan In Fight Against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :National Highway Authority Chairman Capt (R) Sikander Qayyum Tuesday commended China for assisting Pakistan in its fight against the novel coronavirus by providing medical supplies.

"Pak China friendship is time tested. China has extended all the possible help to Pakistan to cope with Covid -19 in Pakistan," said Sikander during a meeting with a six-member delegation of China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC).

A simple but graceful ceremony was held at NHA auditorium in honour of the delegation. CSCEC Chief representative Xiao Hua handed over Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Sikander Qayyum during the ceremony, said a news release.

The PPE included 3,002 surgical masks, 1,000 goggles, 2,016 sanitizers and 1,000 protective clothes/coveralls. Senior officers of NHA were also present on this occasion.

The NHA chairman thanked the visiting delegation for providing urgently needed safety supplies.

He said long standing ties between the two countries were based on solid foundation and with the passage of time this friendship would certainly strengthen as China had extended significant relief assistance to Pakistan to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sikander said China`s timely help, in this time of trial, was encouraging for Pakistan to cope with the Coronavirus. "China is also supporting Pakistan to build Motorways in the country," he added.

He assured the delegation that the given safety kits would be used in the best possible way.

Xiao Hua said China and Pakistan were all weather strategic cooperation partners.

Other Members of CSCEC included Executive Project Manager PKM Ding Zhaojie, Marketing Manager Chang Chun, Senior Assistant Ji Changhe, Ni Peng and Wang Wei.

