NHA Chairman Visits Pindi-Lahore Section Of N-5

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 10:33 PM

Chairman National Highway Authority Capt ( retd) Sikander Qayyum along with senior officers paid a detailed visit to Rawalpindi-Lahore section of National Highway N-5 on Thursday

The objective of the visit was to check the condition of Rawalpindi -Lahore section of N-5, alignment of proposed project for construction of Shahdara Flyover and review pace of progress on widening of Thokar- Hudiara drain project on N-5.

During his visit to Rawalpindi- Lahore section of N-5 the Chairman NHA directed that there should be no potholes on N-5, and no stagnation of water anywhere along and on the road especially in front of NLC Wall in Cantt Area Rawalpindi, at Thekrian and Imamia Colony Railway Crossing in Wazirabad.

He expressed desire to complete work of renovation and standardization of thirteen Toll Plazas well in time ensuring quality as per specification.

He stressed upon the need of completing improvement work at Jada Morr, Jhelum well in time and instructed in particular to protect trees coming in the alignment of the scheme to safeguard environment by taking local NGOs on board.

He said, cleaning of central median and along curb stones is ensured and that all the damaged curb stones be repaired on priority.

The Chairman NHA also visited the location and alignment of proposed project of Shahdara Flyover to be constructed on Public Private partnership (PPP) mode and instructed to complete the proceedings at the earliest .

He also inspected pace of work on widening of Thokar- Hudiara drain project.

He said, the remaining work be completed by December 2020, to facilitate the road users.

He said, national highway N-5 plays vital role in socio economic uplift and to keep it in good condition stands among other projects.

