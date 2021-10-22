NHA chairman visits Sukkur-Multan Motorway- M-5

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The National Highway Authority (NHA) Chairman Captain (r) Muhammad Khurrum Agha along with officers and stakeholders visited service areas and rest areas of Sukkur-Multan Motorway (M-5) in order to check the service delivery to general public/road users.

During visit, he checked that Deputy Commissioner (DC) approved rate lists of different items. He further instructed the Service Area operator to strictly follow the approved rate lists and no overcharging will be accepted in this regard, said a press release.

The chairman had also taken public feedback regarding prices of edibles being sold at Service Area. The response of public was found satisfactory. Further, he directed the site staff and operators for proper upkeep of NHA assets.

Chairman NHA also visited Traffic Operation Center (TOC) on Sukkur-Multan Motorway (M-5) at Taranda Muhammad Panah.

A brief presentation was given to Chairman NHA regarding TOC by Haseeb Ahmed. He enquired about the different functions of Intelligent Transport System (ITS) and same were explained accordingly.

Later, Chairman NHA paid a visit to historical monument "Bhong Masjid" and "Ganesh Mandir" at Bhong near Sadiqabad. Further, the chairman physically checked the proposed site of Bhong Interchange on Sukkur-Multan Motorway (M-5). NHA General Manager Sukkur-Multan Motorway (M-5) Naseem Arif briefed the Chairman regarding the necessity of this Interchange on M-5 with regard to said historical monuments.