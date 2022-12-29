NHA chalks out plan for Hub-Dadu Motorway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :The National Highway Authority (NHA) Thursday chalked out plans for 270-kilometres-long, Hub-Dureji-Dadu Motorway (M7) to connect more cities in the country to the Motorway Network.

According to the official document available with APP, NHA has sought consultancy services for a feasibility study and detailed design for the construction of the M7 Motorway.

M-7 is a portion of the southbound motorway from Islamabad to Karachi and after its completion, there will be less traffic on M-6. The 270-kilometre-long highway will feature six service areas.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif laid down the groundwork for the 306-kilometre-long, Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6).

The Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway is the final segment of the Peshawar-Karachi Motorway, which will interconnect major cities in Pakistan.