NHA clarifies Hub bridge video issue viral on social media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

National Highway Authority (NHA) clarifying contents of a video went viral on social media regarding Hub Bridge linking Karachi with Balochistan said the bridge is structurally stable and there is nothing wrong with the structural stability of it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) clarifying contents of a video went viral on social media regarding Hub Bridge linking Karachi with Balochistan said the bridge is structurally stable and there is nothing wrong with the structural stability of it.

Clarifying the actual position, the spokesman said, the existing Bridge is 500 meters long, having 21 numbers of spans, and this old bridge was constructed 50 years ago.

He explained that shape of the pillars, which were not looking straight in the video, was as per original design of the structure of the bridge.

Jacketing of piles has already been carried by NHA in year 2017-18 to enhance the service life of this bridge, he said adding, NHA has already carried out asphalt and replaced the expansion joint of this bridge.� The scoring of piles which is evident in the viral video has occurred due to outflow of excess water from Hub Dam during the current cyclonic rainfall.

Besides, he added, a main problem was illegal collection of soil, sand (Retti) and Bajri�by the tractor mafia due to which the pillars have been exposed up to Natural ground level.

It is strongly recommended that the local administration should impose ban on collection of sand etc. underneath this bridge, the spokesman stated.� NHA, Balochistan, has always given priority to Hub Bridge for its repair and maintenance, he informed. This scoring would be rectified by NHA on top priority.

Beside all, with the advice and recommendations of Structural Expert NHA, Col. Muhammad Iqbal, the rehabilitation works had been carried out recently including removing and replacing old expansion joints and asphaltic wearing course had been carried out this year.

The district administration has also been informed time and again of the same. Member West Zone, NHA Balochistan, Shahid Ihsanullah and Structural Expert NHA,were visiting the site for detailed inspection, he said.