NHA clarifies news item about Ayub Bridge at Havelian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :The spokesman of National Highway Authority (NHA) Friday said that rehabilitation work of Ayub Bridge on Karakoram Highway (N-35) at Havelian would be completed within 6 months after completion of the tendering procedure as per PPRA rules.

Clarifying a news item titled "NHA fails to start work on Ayub Bridge", published in a section of the press on November 17, the spokesman said, Ayub Bridge on Karakoram Highway at Havelian was an old structure constructed from scrap of bridge dismantled after construction of Tarbela Dam in 1974. The foundation of the bridge was conventional well foundation rather than pile foundation. He said that Ayub Bridge on Karakoram Highway (N-35) at Havelian was damaged during heavy rainfall in Hazara division on July 11 this year. The bridge was immediately closed for all types of traffic including the pedestrians.

In order to assess the damage and devise the future course of action, NHA Member (North-Zone) Mukesh Kumar, General Manager (Northern Areas) Habibur Rehman along with other field staff visited the bridge site on July 12. Taking into consideration the complexity of the matter and severity of the situation, a site visit of structural experts of NHA was carried out on July 13, to design rectification methodology.

Engineer's Estimate/Design for the repair of piers/rehabilitation was delivered on July 26, by the NHA's structural expert and was approved on August 03, by the Competent Authority.

Accordingly, a tender notice was published in print media on August 07. Technical/Financial proposals were opened on August 24 and a technical evaluation report was announced on NHA & PPRA websites on September 20, as per PPRA Rules-35.

Financial bids were opened on September 20.Only one bidder participated in the bidding process. Due to a single bidder, the same was re-tendered. Re-tender notice was published in print media on October 01. Technical/financial proposals were submitted by the bidders on October 21. Technical evaluation report was announced on NHA & PPRA websites on October 27 as per PPRA Rules-35.

Financial bids were opened on November 04. Three bidders participated in the bid and the case file was forwarded to higher authorities at NHA HQ, Islamabad.

Currently the case was under process.

Rehabilitation work will be completed within 6 months after completion of the tendering procedure as per PPRA Rules.