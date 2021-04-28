NHA clears glaciers from Kaghan Highway up to Naran; tourism to remain banned till May 16

(@FahadShabbir)

The National Highway Authority has removed big glaciers from 15 kilometer Kaghan Highway up to Naran and reopened the road for traffic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The National Highway Authority has removed big glaciers from 15 kilometer Kaghan Highway up to Naran and reopened the road for traffic.

Director Kagan Development Authority Muhammad Asif said the road was closed from last five and half months due to accumulation of heavy snowfall and glaciers.

The NHA while using heavy machinery removed all obstacles on the 15 km long road in one month and reconstructed the road by cutting a total 8 small and big glaciers on the highway.

After the opening of the road, the return of displaced local families has started. Asif said although the tourist spot Naran has been reopened to traffic but due to threat of coronavirus spread, the tourism in Kagan valley would remain suspended until May 16.