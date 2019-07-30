NHA collects Rs 118,163 million from national highways, motorways during past 7 years

National Highway Authority (NHA) collected Rs 118,163 million from national highways and motorways as toll fee from the motorists from fiscal year 2012-13 to 2018-19

It had collected Rs 97,329.84 million as toll fee from national highways during past seven years whereas Rs 20,833.50 million were collected as toll fee from motorways, an official of NHA told APP on Tuesday.

He said that in 2012-13, the NHA collected Rs 13,536.24 million as toll fee, in 2013-14, it collected Rs 13,991.37 million, in 2014-15, the collected toll fee amount stood at Rs 1670.83 million whereas in 2015-16,the collected figures of toll fee was Rs 17,200.14 million.

He said that in 2016-17, the amount collected as toll fee remained Rs 18,804.95 million while in 2017-18, the amount collected as toll fee was Rs 19,298.42 million. about the just completed fiscal year of 2018-19, he said that Rs19,061.40 million had been collected as toll fee from national highways and motorways by April 2019.

Giving details of the toll fee collected from national highways, the official said that in 2012-13, the NHA collected Rs 9,938.70 million as toll fee, in 2013-14, it collected Rs 10,200.16 million, in 2014-15, the collected toll fee amount stood at Rs 12,813.30 million whereas in 2015-16,the collected figures of toll fee was Rs 13,598.98 million.He said that in 2016-17, the amount collected as toll fee remained Rs 15825.65 million while in 2017-18, the amount collected as toll fee was Rs 17,962.29 million.

About the just completed fiscal year of 2018-19, he said that Rs16,990.75 million had been collected as toll fee from national highways by April 2019.

The official said that the amount collected as toll fee from the motorists was spent on maintenance and rehabilitation activities of the roads.

Sharing details of toll fee collected from motorways, the official said that in 2012-13, the NHA collected Rs 3,597.54 million as toll fee amount, in 2013-14, it collected Rs 3,791.20 million, in 2014-15, the collected toll amount stood at Rs 3,457.52 million whereas in 2015-16, the collected figures of toll fee was Rs 3,601.16 million.

He said that in 2016-17 toll fee amount remained Rs 2,979.29 million while in 2017-18, the amount collected as toll fee was Rs 1,336.13 million. About the just completed fiscal year of 2018-19, he said that Rs 2,070.65 million had been collected by April 2019.

To another question, he said that figures of toll fee fell from 2016-17 as Islamabad-Lahore Motorway was handed over to FWO on a 20-year Built-Operate-Transfer (BOT) contract.

The official said that National Highway Authority (NHA) spent Rs 59,567.688 million collected from toll plazas on highways and motorways on maintenance of federalized roads from 2013-2019.

An official said that Rs 5,861.999 million were spent on rehabilitation, Rs 36,630.58 million on periodic maintenance and Rs 17,075.126 million on routine maintenance.

Revenue collected from toll plazas on highways and motorways during the period of 2013-2019 is expended through the heads of maintenance and rehabilitation as per annual maintenance plan.

He said that in fiscal year 2012-13, a total of Rs 4.468.619 million were spent on the maintenance of NHA roads out of which Rs 1,300.89 million were spent on rehabilitation, Rs 833.919 million on periodic maintenance and Rs 2,333.805 million on routine maintenance.

In fiscal year 2013-14, Rs 2,807.496 million were spent in the category of maintenance out of which Rs 757.715 million were spent on rehabilitation, Rs 463.414 million periodic maintenance and Rs 1,586.367 million were spent on routine maintenance, he informed.

In financial year fiscal year 2014-15, Rs 12,916.256 million were spent on maintenance out of which Rs 742.703 million were spent on rehabilitation, Rs 9,547.897 million on periodic maintenance while Rs 2,625.656 million were spent on routine maintenance.

He said that in fiscal year 2015-16,a total of Rs 13,719.006 million were spent on maintenance out of which Rs 889.469 million were spent on rehabilitation, Rs 10,371.000 million on periodic maintenance, Rs 2,458.537 million on routine maintenance.

In fiscal year 2016-17, a total of Rs 9,776 219 million were spent on maintenance of roads out of which Rs 674.155 million were spent on rehabilitation, Rs 6,625.130 million on periodic maintenance and Rs 2,476.934 million on routine maintenance.

In fiscal year 2017-18, a total Rs 8,890.462 million Rs 958.967 million for rehabilitation, Rs 4,274.253 million on periodic maintenance whereas Rs 3,657.242 million were spent on routine maintenance.

He said that in fiscal year 2018-19, a total of Rs 6,989.630 million had been spent on maintenance of Federal roads till March 31 this year.

He said that Rs 538.100 million were spent on rehabilitation, Rs 4,514.945 million on periodic maintenance, Rs 1,936.585 on routine maintenance.

He said that Rs 9,917.429 million were spent on the maintenance & rehabilitation of G.T Road ( N-5) Section from Lahore to Islamabad /Rawalpindi during 2012-13 to 2018-19 (upto March 31,2019) .