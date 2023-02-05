UrduPoint.com

NHA Commemorates 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' With Nationwide Display Of Support

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2023 | 07:40 PM

NHA commemorates 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' with nationwide display of support

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :On the occasion of 'Kashmir Solidarity Day, the National Highway Authority (NHA) displayed pictorial banners, posters, placards, billboards, and brochures at its headquarters, regional offices, and toll plazas across the country.

National Highway Authority (NHA) has expressed solidarity with Kashmiri Muslims following the directive of Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mehmood, and under the supervision of Federal Secretary Communications and Chairman NHA, Capt (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The minister in his statement condemned the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and called on the international community to actively play its role in implementing United Nations resolutions on the issue and advocating for the right of self-determination for the Kashmiris.

He emphasized that Pakistan will continue to provide moral, political, and diplomatic support to resolve the long-standing conflict in Kashmir on both a national and international level.

He said that move by the NHA reflects the strong stance of the government of Pakistan in support of the Kashmiri people and the desire for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.

He said that the display of banners, posters, and other materials serves as a visual symbol of solidarity with the Kashmiri people and a reminder of the ongoing struggle for their rights and freedom.

