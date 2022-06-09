NHA committed to provide safe, modern, efficient transportation system

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) is committed to provide safe, modern and efficient transportation system. Pakistan is geographically bisected into two halves by River Indus.

According to the Economic Survey 2021-22 launched by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail along with Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir, and Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Aisha Ghaus Pasha here on Thursday, Eastern segment is historically well developed. To bring the Western segment at par with the Eastern half, NHA is improving East-West connectivity through construction of numerous bridges across river Indus in addition to investing and paying extra attention to the development of west.

The present NHA network comprises of 48 national highways, motorways and strategic roads. Current length of this network is 14,480 kms.

Development projects in FY22 NHA portfolio in PSDP FY22 consists of a total of 68 projects with a total budget of Rs 155,416.67 million.

Out of these 68 projects, 47 are on-going with an allocation of Rs 99,375 million in PSDP FY22. Out of this amount, 20,741.528 million is FEC component and Rs 78,633.472 million is the local component. Further, 15 new schemes are in PSDP FY22 with an allocation of Rs 14,375.0 million. In addition to that, 06 BOT Schemes are also in PSDP FY2022 with an allocation of Rs 41,666.67 million.