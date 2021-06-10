UrduPoint.com
NHA Committed To Provide Safe, Modern Transportation System

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) committed to provide a safe and modern transportation system as it constructed Faisalabad-Khanewal Motorway (M4) during the financial year 2020-21.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin while announcing the Economic Survey 2020-21 here on Thursday during a press conference said.

NHA, during the year, also revised the construction of Burhan-Havelian Expressway (E-35) 29.1 km.

Similarly, the other achievements during the period were construction of Faisalabad-Khanewal Motorway (M-4) 184 km, construction of roads network for Islamabad International Airport, main link, Thalian link & periphery road (26 km), Karachi-Hyderabad M-9 (134.5 km) and construction of KKH Phase-II Havelian-Thakot (118.057 km) under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said NHA is improving east-west connectivity through construction of numerous bridges across river Indus as well as across the Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers to bring the western segment at par with the eastern one.

He said the Transport and Communications of 257 eastern and western parts will be further augmented with major projects like Karachi-Lahore Motorway, Multan-Sukkur Motorway and Hakla-D.I.Khan Motorway under the China Pak Economic Corridor.

According to Economic Survey, the present NHA network comprised of 39 national highways, motorways, expressways and strategic roads.

The length of this network is 12,131 km. NHA's existing portfolio consists of 32 on-going projects with an allocation of Rs 88,954.855 million in PSDP 2020-21.

Of this amount, Rs 10,750.00 million is FEC component and Rs 78,204.855 million is the local component. There are 24 new schemes in PSDP 2020-21 with a total estimated cost of Rs 520,077.996 million.

In addition to these, one new scheme on BOT basis is also included in PSDP 2020-21 at an estimated cost of Rs 1,122.782 million.

To ensure smooth and efficient movement of goods and passengers, Government plans to develop China Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) connecting Khunjrab to Gwadar.

