NHA Completes 1,753 Km Road Projects In Last Three Years: Murad Saeed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 11:33 PM

Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Tuesday said that the National Highway Authority (NHA) has completed some 1,753 kilometers of roads network during the last three years

In a tweet, he said that government has also further planned 6,118 km road projects. Out of which the work on 17 projects has already been started.

He said that NHA revenue was increased by Rs 86 billion, adding that Rs 22 billion was recovered.

Congratulating Sindh on its first motorway, he said that work on four more motorways will begin this year not on loans but Built and Operate Transfer (BOT) basis.

