UrduPoint.com

NHA Continues Afforestation Campaign Along Its Network

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 12:10 AM

NHA continues afforestation campaign along its network

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) has continued an afforestation campaign by planting trees along Motorways and National Highways across the country under Clean and Green Pakistan.

As per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and on the directive of Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, the NHA would continue afforestation campaign along its network, said a press release issued here Friday.

To this effect, the Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar planted a tree on the invitation of the NHA Rawalpindi Maintenance Unit, in Punjab North Region.

Similarly, State Minister and Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political Affairs Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar also inaugurated plantation campaign at Motorway Chowk on N-5.

Simultaneously, a "Plant for Pakistan" event was organized at National Highway Authority West Zone Balochistan in which Governor of Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha was guest of honour.

The objective of this activity to achieve goal of Clean and Green Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Asad Umar Governor Punjab Motorway Rawalpindi NHA Event

Recent Stories

Ethiopia threatens to deploy 'entire defensive cap ..

Ethiopia threatens to deploy 'entire defensive capability' after rebel advances

15 minutes ago
 England v India 1st Test scoreboard

England v India 1st Test scoreboard

15 minutes ago
 Rahul and Jadeja repel England before rain frustra ..

Rahul and Jadeja repel England before rain frustrates India in first Test

15 minutes ago
 US Reaches Milestone as 50% Americans Fully Vaccin ..

US Reaches Milestone as 50% Americans Fully Vaccinated Against Coronavirus - Whi ..

15 minutes ago
 Assailant opened fire very close to Punjab CM's ve ..

Assailant opened fire very close to Punjab CM's vehicle: Dr Shahbaz Gill

29 minutes ago
 Gantz Asks US to Tell Lebanon to Stop Launching Ro ..

Gantz Asks US to Tell Lebanon to Stop Launching Rockets Toward Israel

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.