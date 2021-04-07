UrduPoint.com
NHA Continues ISO- 9001 Certification For Year 2020- 2021

Wed 07th April 2021

NHA continues ISO- 9001 certification for year 2020- 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :International Certification Agency has maintained the certificatation of ISO-9001:2015 for National Highway Authority for the year 2020-2021 on account of its excellent performance, which is a source of pride for the authority, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

It is to be recalled that NHA, for the first time, was awarded with ISO-9001:2015 Quality Management System Certificate in 2018. In order to maintain this certificate, the Chairman NHA undertook extra ordinary steps. The ISO cell in NHA was assigned the important task of maintaining this certificate. Under the patronage of Chairman NHA, this cell performed well and worked with devotion and dedication which paved the way to maintain this certificate.

Further the top management of NHA also played valuable role to achieve the target. In additions NHA's ISO Zonal coordinators put in untiring efforts to this effect. In order to serve the purpose, NHA arranged training workshop on International Quality Management and ensured implementation of SOPs of various sections of the Authority.

The annual surveillance audit for NHA was held in January to March 2021. The internationally qualified auditors performed the external audit. The purpose of the audit was to assess the level of quality management system implementation at NHA. Based on the progress made during the second year of certification, the auditors recommended the continuation of ISO 9001:2015 certification 2020-2021 for NHA.

