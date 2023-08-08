Open Menu

NHA Contradicts Baseless Allegations On Social Media Regarding Expenditure On Pinjra Bridge Diversion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2023 | 05:40 PM

NHA contradicts baseless allegations on social media regarding expenditure on Pinjra bridge diversion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :National Highway Authority ( NHA) on Wednesday contradicted a baseless and unjustified allegation on various social media handles, stating, that the authority had incurred expenditure amounting to Rs. 650 million on the temporary diversion of Pinjra Bridge on National Highway N-65, Balochistan.

In a statement, the NHA said that this absolutely baseless allegation was tarnishing the image of the department.

During monsoon 2022, Balochistan received unprecedented 450 per cent rainfall higher than the national 30-year average, resulting into hill torrents, flash floods and inundations in several districts in North-East Balochistan, especially in Hub-Uthal-Bela Section of National Highway N-25, Khuzdar-Shahdadkot Section of M-8 and Quetta-Sibi-Dera Allah Yar Section of National Highway N-65. These damages include the collapse of Pinjra Bridge N-65, Hub Bridge, Lunda Bridge N-25 and Mando Bridge M-8.

Moreover, approaches and embankments of Kanta Bridge, Bagar Nala Bridge, Sardi Wala Bridge, Baleli Bridge and a number of Culverts on N-25 were also damaged.

The National Highway Authority immediately mobilized resources and required machinery for the temporary restoration of the road network and traffic was restored on all highways by providing detours and backfilling on damaged portions through RMA (Road Maintenance Account) Funds.

It is pertinent to mention that National Highway Authority has incurred only an amount of Rs. 27.33 million from August 2022 till date on emergency works i.e. temporary diversion of Pinjra Bridge on N-65.

In addition, the procurement process of the re-construction of Pinjra Bridge has been initiated, pre-qualification documents have been received in May and construction work will commence in October, 2023.

National Highway Authority has strongly refuted this fabricated allegation and requested that such unjustified allegations may not be considered correct.

