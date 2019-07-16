NHA, CPEC officials asked to reconstruct damaged roads in Hazara division

(@imziishan)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Qalandar Khan Lodhi has asked the officials of the National Highways Authority (NHA) and CPEC to take immediate steps for reconstruction of the damaged roads in Hazara division.

Various roads in PK-38 constituency and other areas of district Abbottabad damaged during construction of CPEC route.

He said this while chairing a meeting regarding reconstruction of the basic infrastructure damaged during construction of CPEC route in district Abbottabad.

Provincial minister Qalandar Khan Lodhi has expressed concern over the public grievances about the damages to the public property, roads, and other infrastructure.

The CPEC officials should reconstruct the affected roads with the collaboration of district administration and provincial department to get their guidance and cooperation in this regard.

Qalandar Khan Lodhi also directed the district administration to pay the compensation to the people of Salhad according to the court's verdict.

The minister highlighted 15 links roads, electricity transmission lines, water supply schemes and other basic infrastructure of PK-38 Abbottabad constituency damaged by the CPEC Heavy machinery, transport or affected by the CPEC design.

At the occasion, MNA Ali Khan Jadoon also highlighted the areas including Kalomaira, Mohallah Waziran, Nowshera road, and Thandyani road and stressed the need for immediate reconstruction of the damaged roads.

In the meeting, a list of 22 roads of PK-39 of speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani was also presented which have been damaged by the CPEC machinery and heavy transport.

The minister also directed the CPEC officials to arrange the proper drainage system for the CPEC rainwater drains those have created problems for the surrounding populations.

In the meeting, it has been decided that during next week CPEC and NHA officials would visit the affected areas with Qalandar Khan Lodhi and MNA Ali Khan Jadoon and would decide compensation at the spot.

Chinese Engineers, NHA, CPEC, Civil and Works, KPHA, affectees of Salhad village were also present in the meeting.