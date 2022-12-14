NHA directed to include Munda Bypass sewage in next tender list

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zubair Khan on Wednesday directed the National Highways Authority (NHA) to include sewage project of Munda Bypass in the next tender list.

Chairing a meeting relating to land management, he said all the stakeholders should jointly work on sewage system planning of Taimargara and construct protective walls on both sides of the service road.

He also directed Town Municipal Administrations to stop unauthorized construction and mark limits of Talash Khor. He informed that work on Khal Japani Bridge would be started soon while the survey of River Panjkora would be completed at earliest.

The meeting, among others, was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Samarbagh and the officials concerned of Public Health Engineering and C&W, and Tehsil Chairmen of Munda, Khal, Taimargara, and Adenzai.