UrduPoint.com

NHA Directed To Include Munda Bypass Sewage In Next Tender List

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2022 | 05:50 PM

NHA directed to include Munda Bypass sewage in next tender list

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zubair Khan on Wednesday directed the National Highways Authority (NHA) to include sewage project of Munda Bypass in the next tender list.

Chairing a meeting relating to land management, he said all the stakeholders should jointly work on sewage system planning of Taimargara and construct protective walls on both sides of the service road.

He also directed Town Municipal Administrations to stop unauthorized construction and mark limits of Talash Khor. He informed that work on Khal Japani Bridge would be started soon while the survey of River Panjkora would be completed at earliest.

The meeting, among others, was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Samarbagh and the officials concerned of Public Health Engineering and C&W, and Tehsil Chairmen of Munda, Khal, Taimargara, and Adenzai.

Related Topics

Road Adenzai Khal NHA All

Recent Stories

Govt announces revival of various schemes under PM ..

Govt announces revival of various schemes under PMYP

46 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai ..

Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai International Airport

1 hour ago
 Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading rol ..

Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading role in the premium evolution of ..

1 hour ago
 Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day of ..

Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

3 hours ago
 Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (N ..

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Represented Pakistan at t ..

4 hours ago
 PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 milli ..

PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 million calls related to Queries & ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.