NHA directs to prepare plan of emergency medical helicopter service for hilly areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization and Investment Board Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday directed that the National Highway Authority to further improve the quality of all motorways and ensure speedy completion of under-construction roads and highways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization and Investment board Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday directed that the National Highway Authority to further improve the quality of all motorways and ensure speedy completion of under-construction roads and highways.

Chairing a high level meeting at NHA headquarters, he directed for immediate preparation of plan of Emergency Medical and Helicopter service at all motorways for rescue of victims of accidents in hilly areas.

He also called for paying more attention to the construction and repair of those roads which can be completed from beginning to the end so that these could be more useful for the masses.

The minister for communications also directed that National Highway Authority to arrange special training within next six months for the drivers of heavy vehicles and make sure that they follow the rules and regulations on motorways. Abdul Aleem Khan urged the officers of the Authority to perform their duties honestly, with dedication and devotedly.

Aleem Khan said that special attention should be given to the construction of roads connecting to the Northern Regions because the improvement of the road network is the basic requirement for tourism including Kaghan, Naran to Chilas, Gilgit and Skardu.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that tourism can be promoted on a large scale through highways with better infrastructure. While directing the immediate progress on the various agreements and MOUs of the recent visit of China he said that he himself will monitor its follow-up.

He said that the public interest projects of highways in all the four provinces should be completed on a priority basis and NHA should not delay the construction of roads unnecessarily, realizing the difficulties of the citizens.

He further directed that on motorways after every 50 km there must be some point to connect Medical Emergency Services with 1122 or local institutions so that the injured ones could be treated as early as possible.

In the high-level meeting a special consideration was given to NHA projects in rural Sindh and a proposal was made to contact the Sindh Government regarding the construction of some highways, there.

Federal Secretary Communications Ali Sher Mehsud and Chairman National Highway Authority Arshad Majeed briefed the meeting while senior officers informed about the progress of ongoing construction projects with the support of national and foreign funding.