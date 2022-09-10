NHA discards news item about Sago Bridge

The National Highway Authority (NHA) while discarding a news item, said the Sago Bridge at Dera Zhob Road N-(50) was open for all types of traffic up to forty tons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :The National Highway Authority (NHA) while discarding a news item, said the Sago Bridge at Dera Zhob Road N-(50) was open for all types of traffic up to forty tons.

According to NHA Spokesperson, the authority has dismissed a news item circulating on social media about Sago Bridge as baseless and said that it was open for all types of traffic up to forty tons.

Sago Bridge was not allowed to carry more than forty tons of weight as it is temporarily constructed which cannot bear more than the said weight.

Meanwhile, the Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood has issued special instructions that no vehicle weighing less than forty tons should be stopped on Sago Bridge while ensuring smooth flow of traffic.

It may be mentioned that three days back with continuous efforts of Pakistan Army, the Sago Bridge was restored in the shortest possible time, keeping in view the difficulties of people, the land route of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was restored.

At present, the floods were passing through Gomal Zam, due to which it was difficult to construct a permanent bridge at this time, however a new bridge would be constructed as the water level decreases.

NHA has appealed the public to obey the rules while crossing the bridge for the safety of their lives and property.