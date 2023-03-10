UrduPoint.com

NHA, Distt Admin Ensuring Compliance On Prices, Quality Of Food Items At MSAs

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2023 | 02:10 PM

NHA, Distt admin ensuring compliance on prices, quality of food items at MSAs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) and the district administrations are taking strict measures to keep a check on the prices and quality of food items offered at Motorway Service Areas (MSAs), and have imposed more than Rs 11.2 million in fines over non-compliance, since 2020.

Talking to APP here on Friday, an official of the NHA said that the authority had increased the fine limits from Rs 10,000-100,000 to Rs 50,000-250,000 at Service Areas and Rest Areas to curb overpricing.

He said that service providers had been directed to display price lists duly notified by the relevant deputy commissioners at visible points in shops and eateries of Service/Rest Areas and filling stations.

"The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) regularly checks the quality of edibles in all MSAs and imposes fines on licenses where the food is found to be sub-standard, " he said.

Moreover, the provincial governments had been requested to ensure the issuance of updated price lists on a quarterly basis so that the same may be enforced properly to safeguard the interests of the public.

The official said, "Displaying the contact numbers of focal persons (NHA & Operator) for registering the complaints against overcharging, quality and cleanliness of the site is also being implemented."/395

Related Topics

Punjab Motorway Fine Same Price SITE May NHA 2020 All From Million

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

4 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.