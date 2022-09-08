NHA doing all-out efforts for restoration of road network

The National Highway Authority (NHA) was doing all-out efforts to restore the road network across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The National Highway Authority (NHA) was doing all-out efforts to restore the road network across the country.

According to NHA Spokesperson, besides Sago bridge and Bahrain Kalam the entire network on Kuchlak, Zhob in Dera Ismail Khan section has been opened for the traffic. However, the traffic was flowing through alternative routes at the affected places.

In Sindh, the traffic would be restored when the water level decreases in the affected areas of Kotri, Dadu, Kashmore.

He said the traffic has been diverted to National Highway N-5 through Dadu, Moro Bridge and Qazi Amri Bridge.

In Balochistan, the work on cleaning the roads at Vango Hill and Braja places on Khuzdar, Qubo Saeed Khan section of M-8 was going on rapidly, the spokesman said and added that the traffic continues on the rest of the network in Balochistan.

NHA was also working side by side for the maintenance of its network as well on provincial link roads.

He said under the direction of Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood, the Federal Secretary Communications and Chairman NHA Captain (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha was continuously monitoring the maintenance work of roads. The minister has also appreciated the performance of NHA staff in this regard.

Meanwhile, the land route of Balochistan has been restored from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. NHA has restored the Sago Bridge which was completely destroyed due to floods, in the shortest possible time.

The NHA staff worked day and night for the restoration of Sago Bridge as after its restoration, the land route of Balochistan from KP has been restored.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Minister for Communications had also visited Sago Bridge a few days ago.