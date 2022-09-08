UrduPoint.com

NHA Doing All-out Efforts For Restoration Of Road Network

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2022 | 08:32 PM

NHA doing all-out efforts for restoration of road network

The National Highway Authority (NHA) was doing all-out efforts to restore the road network across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The National Highway Authority (NHA) was doing all-out efforts to restore the road network across the country.

According to NHA Spokesperson, besides Sago bridge and Bahrain Kalam the entire network on Kuchlak, Zhob in Dera Ismail Khan section has been opened for the traffic. However, the traffic was flowing through alternative routes at the affected places.

In Sindh, the traffic would be restored when the water level decreases in the affected areas of Kotri, Dadu, Kashmore.

He said the traffic has been diverted to National Highway N-5 through Dadu, Moro Bridge and Qazi Amri Bridge.

In Balochistan, the work on cleaning the roads at Vango Hill and Braja places on Khuzdar, Qubo Saeed Khan section of M-8 was going on rapidly, the spokesman said and added that the traffic continues on the rest of the network in Balochistan.

NHA was also working side by side for the maintenance of its network as well on provincial link roads.

He said under the direction of Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood, the Federal Secretary Communications and Chairman NHA Captain (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha was continuously monitoring the maintenance work of roads. The minister has also appreciated the performance of NHA staff in this regard.

Meanwhile, the land route of Balochistan has been restored from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. NHA has restored the Sago Bridge which was completely destroyed due to floods, in the shortest possible time.

The NHA staff worked day and night for the restoration of Sago Bridge as after its restoration, the land route of Balochistan from KP has been restored.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Minister for Communications had also visited Sago Bridge a few days ago.

Related Topics

Sindh Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Road Traffic Zhob Dera Ismail Khan Bahrain Dadu Kashmore Khuzdar Kotri NHA From

Recent Stories

US to Host Meeting of Ukraine Contact Group Armame ..

US to Host Meeting of Ukraine Contact Group Armaments Directors in Coming Weeks ..

2 minutes ago
 Agreement signed for installation of CCTV cameras ..

Agreement signed for installation of CCTV cameras in parts of Karachi

2 minutes ago
 Nazia Zeb Ali appointed Chief (International Taxes ..

Nazia Zeb Ali appointed Chief (International Taxes)

2 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Execut ..

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Executive body for 2022-23 elected u ..

4 minutes ago
 Zahid, Saima bag Deaf titles of Azadi Cup Tenpin B ..

Zahid, Saima bag Deaf titles of Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Tournament

4 minutes ago
 US Assures Albania of Support After Iran Cyber Att ..

US Assures Albania of Support After Iran Cyber Attack - White House

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.