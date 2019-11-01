NHA earned Rs 23b from toll plazas in 2018-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :The National Highway Authority NHA ) on Friday informed the subcommittee of the Senate Standing Committee on Communication that the Authority earned Rs.23 billion during the fiscal year of 2018-19.

The officials of NHA while responding to the question asked by Senator Ateeq Sheikh, further told the Committee that the income of the Authority from toll plazas and interchanges in 2013-14 was Rs.13.9 billion, in 2014-15 Rs. 16 billion, in 2015-16 Rs. 17 billion, in 2017-18 Rs. 19 billion and in 2018-19 Rs. 23 billion.

Apart from Motorway, there are total 76 toll plazas in the country out of which 36 are located in Punjab province, 25 in Sindh Province, 8 in Balochistan province and 7 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the officials briefed the Committee.

The Committee pointed while seeking details of 7 toll plazas of Balochistan province said many of them are not functional.

Senator Dr. Ashok Kumar asked the officials to provide details of toll plazas owned by National Logistic Cell (NLS) and since when they are managing those toll plazas.

The officials on the question told the Committee that the maintenance of Lahore-Islamabad Motorway is done through a public private partnership.

The prime responsibility of the Ministry of Communication and NHA is to ensure the quality of construction or maintenance work on National Highways including motorways.

Senator Dr. Ashok Kumar pointed out to the officials that the roads in Balochistan are in a worst condition especially of N-40 which is an important road leading to Iran.

The Convener of the Committee directed the officials to provide details of the income from Islamabad-Lahore Motorway and GT Road since 2012 and the detail of spending on its maintenance.

Senator Dr. Ashok Kumar pointed out that toll tax is increased annually on Lahore-Islamabad Motorway till Multan contrary to the policy. He asked the officials to satisfy the Committee on this point in the next meeting.