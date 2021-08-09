UrduPoint.com

NHA Earns Rs 86 Bln, Registering 125 Per Cent Increase: NA Told

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 08:30 PM

NHA earns Rs 86 bln, registering 125 per cent increase: NA told

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Monday informed the National Assembly that owing to the incumbent government efforts, National Highways Authority earned record profit of Rs 86 billion registering 125 per cent increase during the last fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Monday informed the National Assembly that owing to the incumbent government efforts, National Highways Authority earned record profit of Rs 86 billion registering 125 per cent increase during the last fiscal year.

Responding to various supplementary questions during Question Hour, the minister said no maintenance work of National Highways was carried out during 2014 to 2108. Now maintenance work of National Highways was being carried out across the country adding that maintenance of 4000 km would be completed by June next year, he added.

He said maintenance of 1100 km had already been completed.

New roads network of 6118km was laid across the country, he added.

The minister said two road projects for Chitral district was included in Public Sector Development Programme for current year 2021-21. The projects included Chitral to Shandur Road and Shandur to GB Road, he added.

He said these projects were important for promotion of tourism in the country.

He said the provincial government had also competed feasibility of Dir Motorway and its PC-1 had also approved.

Regarding, Chitral to Chakdara road project, the minister said that Korea was providing funds for the project.

Related Topics

National Assembly Motorway Road Chitral Dir June Government Billion

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE’s leadership, p ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE’s leadership, people on Hijri New Year

25 minutes ago
 Air Arabia reports first half 2021 net profit of A ..

Air Arabia reports first half 2021 net profit of AED 44 million

55 minutes ago
 31 kanal official land retrieved from land grabber ..

31 kanal official land retrieved from land grabber mafia

2 seconds ago
 Mirpur Royals register maiden win in KPL

Mirpur Royals register maiden win in KPL

3 minutes ago
 Venezuelan Ruling Socialist Party Reports 3.5Mln V ..

Venezuelan Ruling Socialist Party Reports 3.5Mln Voters in Primaries

3 minutes ago
 30 bn euros to rebuild after German floods: Lasche ..

30 bn euros to rebuild after German floods: Laschet

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.