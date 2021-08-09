NHA earns Rs 86 bln, registering 125 per cent increase: NA told

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Monday informed the National Assembly that owing to the incumbent government efforts, National Highways Authority earned record profit of Rs 86 billion registering 125 per cent increase during the last fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Monday informed the National Assembly that owing to the incumbent government efforts, National Highways Authority earned record profit of Rs 86 billion registering 125 per cent increase during the last fiscal year.

Responding to various supplementary questions during Question Hour, the minister said no maintenance work of National Highways was carried out during 2014 to 2108. Now maintenance work of National Highways was being carried out across the country adding that maintenance of 4000 km would be completed by June next year, he added.

He said maintenance of 1100 km had already been completed.

New roads network of 6118km was laid across the country, he added.

The minister said two road projects for Chitral district was included in Public Sector Development Programme for current year 2021-21. The projects included Chitral to Shandur Road and Shandur to GB Road, he added.

He said these projects were important for promotion of tourism in the country.

He said the provincial government had also competed feasibility of Dir Motorway and its PC-1 had also approved.

Regarding, Chitral to Chakdara road project, the minister said that Korea was providing funds for the project.