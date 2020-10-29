UrduPoint.com
NHA Evolves Mechanism To Check Price, Quality Of Items At Motorway Shops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :National Highways Authority (NHA), Chairman, Captain (Retd.) Skindar Qayyum Thursday said an effective mechanism had been evolved to check price and quality of different items being sold at tuck shops and restaurants in rest areas of the motorways.

In his opening remarks at the E-Katchery, he said following Prime Minister Imran Khan's directives a comprehensive system had been finalized under which the display of rate-list at prominent place would be ensured at all tuck shops and restaurants operating in rest areas of the motorways, said a news release.

Besides displaying banners with designation and contact numbers of the officials concerned at the motorways, he said the NHA had formed teams which would inspect the rest and service areas.In case of overcharging and sale of sub-standard items, travelers may contact at the given numbers, he added.

He said the NHA would take action against the violators under the clauses of contact.

The NHA chairman sought public cooperation to make the initiative a success.

He also answered the questions, posed by the people during the E-Katchery from across the country.

Replying to the public queries, he said complaints made by the people were being resolved on priority.

As regards Balkasar-Mianwali-Muzaffargarh road he said, it had recently been handed over to the NHA. It was in dilapidated condition, but would be upgraded soon and later would be expanded.

About the construction of approach road of Layyah Taunsa Bridge, he said the NHA had issued tender for its construction.

He said efforts were underway to make Intelligent Transport System (ITS) along Multan-Sukkur Motorway (M-5) operational.

The NHA chairman said Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway was a mega project and in order to ensure its better planning, the NHA would arrange a seminar to get input from all the stakeholders.

He said procurement work of Kuchlac-Zhob project has been completed and it would be awarded soon to credible company through transparent bidding process.

"E-tendering is an important step towards transparency in awarding contracts and its first phase will be launched next month," he noted. Initially, he said E-tendering would be implemented on maintenance projects and later on, it would be extended to other projects. He said the NHA was striving to make E-tendering fully foolproof.

