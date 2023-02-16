NHA executing 110 road infrastructure projects under PSDP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The National Highway Authority (NHA) is carrying out 110 highway projects across the country under the Public Sector Development Programme 2022-23.

An NHA official told APP on Thursday that the ongoing projects were at different stages of implementation and none of them was suspended by any contractor.

However, some were delayed due to several reasons, including PSDP fund releases not commensurate with the project cost, delay in the relocation of utilities by the relevant departments, and cutting of trees by forest departments.

He said that other reasons for the delay included contractual disputes, land acquisition issues, late issuance of NOCs from other departments like the irrigation department, railways, etc, or due to obstruction in the right of way or removal of built-up properties.

He said that the NHA was taking all measures to ensure the timely completion of the projects.

/395