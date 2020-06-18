NHA executing govt plan of up-gradation, expansion of Balochistan roads network

National Highways Authority has been working on the government plan of up-gradation and expansion of nationalized road infrastructure in Balochistan as a priority to bring the province at par with the developed areas of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :National Highways Authority has been working on the government plan of up-gradation and expansion of nationalized road infrastructure in Balochistan as a priority to bring the province at par with the developed areas of the country.

An official of NHA told APP on Thursday that for land acquisition of Zhob-Kuchlak Road, part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor, Rs 3020 million had been allocated under the Public Sector Development Programme (PDSP) 2019-20 which had already been issued.

For construction of two-lane highway from Basima to Khuzdar, he said, Rs3200 million had been allocated in PSDP, which had been released. The total cost of the project would be Rs19,188 million and till June 30, 2019 Rs1500 million had been spent on the project.

Similarly, he said, Rs2339 million had been allocated under PSDP for widening and strengthening of about 32 kilometers Rakhi-Gajj section of N-70 out of which Rs999 million had been issued so far.

Total cost of the project, he said, was Rs22,994 million and till June 30,2019 Rs14914 million had been spent.

He said Rs3500 million had been earmarked for construction of Yakmach-Kharan Road, which had been released. Total estimated cost of the project was Rs13,758 million, out of which Rs3406 million had been spent by the end of previous fiscal year.

He said that Rs1000 million had been set aside for dualization and improvement of Yarik-Sagu-Zhob section of N-50 CPEC western alignment out of which Rs500 million have been released. The total cost of the project was Rs76,488 million and Rs2972 million had been occurred by June 30.

He said that for rehabilitation and up-gradation and widening of Quetta -Dhadhar Section of N-65 (118.322 km), Rs 500 million had been allocated and already released.

For widening, improvement and rehabilitation of remaining portion of National Highway N-25, Kararo - Wadh Section, Rs 350 million have been allocated and issued, he said.

