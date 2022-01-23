NHA explains a video footage regarding Hakla-D.I.Khan Motorway

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) has explained a video footage circulating on social media in which showing accidents on Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway near Tarap Interchange.

In response to the footage, NHA experts immediately inspected the relevant section of the road where the accidents occurred, said a press release.

The NHA engineers did not find any defects in the road design and structure that led to such accidents.

According to experts, the accidents occurred due to over speed during the rains. The NHA plans to conduct a more detailed survey and inspection of the site soon to completely resolve road issues. NHA urged the commuters on the newly inaugurated Hakla-D.I.Khan Motorway to follow the speed limit and especially during rains to reduce the chances of such accidents.