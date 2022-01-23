UrduPoint.com

NHA Explains A Video Footage Regarding Hakla-D.I.Khan Motorway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2022 | 05:50 PM

NHA explains a video footage regarding Hakla-D.I.Khan Motorway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) has explained a video footage circulating on social media in which showing accidents on Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway near Tarap Interchange.

In response to the footage, NHA experts immediately inspected the relevant section of the road where the accidents occurred, said a press release.

The NHA engineers did not find any defects in the road design and structure that led to such accidents.

According to experts, the accidents occurred due to over speed during the rains. The NHA plans to conduct a more detailed survey and inspection of the site soon to completely resolve road issues. NHA urged the commuters on the newly inaugurated Hakla-D.I.Khan Motorway to follow the speed limit and especially during rains to reduce the chances of such accidents.

Related Topics

Motorway Social Media Road SITE NHA Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

9 hours ago
 UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Dis ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activis ..

1 day ago
 Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

1 day ago
 Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Chris ..

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Report ..

1 day ago
 Five held with narcotics in sialkot

Five held with narcotics in sialkot

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.