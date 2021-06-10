NHA extends COVID-19 vaccination facility to employees, family members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) has undertaken steps for providing vaccine to its employees and their families in order to control spread of coronavirus.

To this effect, about 250 employees and their family members were vaccinated on Thursday at NHA head office by SINOVAC Covid-19, said a press release.

This process of corona vaccine will also be continued in the future. The objective of such steps is to further the efforts being made by the Government to control the corona in the country.

The Welfare Section of National Highway Authority has asked its employees to avail this opportunity to add a safety layer against coronavirus.