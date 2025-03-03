Open Menu

NHA Extends Deadline For Toll Plaza Management Bidding

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2025 | 01:00 PM

NHA extends deadline for Toll Plaza management bidding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The National Highway Authority (NHA) has announced an extension for the submission of e-bids for the management and operation of 13 toll plazas along national highways.

According to the spokesman of NHA, the new submission date is now March 5, 2025. The contracts include responsibilities such as toll collection, maintenance, and managing operations at strategic locations.

He said that anyone having a National Tax Number (NTN) can apply for the e-bidding process as NHA is facilitating everyone to include in this process.

The NHA teams are visiting Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) to raise awareness about this opportunity and encourage participation, he added.

The toll plazas are spread across multiple locations on key national highways, including N-5, N-55, and M-8, with significant plazas in cities like Qazi Ahmed, Ghotki, Lahore, and Larkana.

The NHA first published the advertisement for this opportunity in February 2025, and interested parties must submit their bids through the e-bidding platform by the new deadline.

For any queries about the bidding process, including issues related to uploading e-bids, the NHA has provided contact numbers for assistance.

