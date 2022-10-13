NHA extends token of reverence to Holy Prophet (PBUH) in Mehfil-e-Milad

The National Highway Authority (NHA) on Thursday extended its token of reverence in a Mehfil-e-Milad ceremony to celebrate the birth anniversary of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Highway Authority (NHA) on Thursday extended its token of reverence in a Mehfil-e-Milad ceremony to celebrate the birth anniversary of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

The Milad-ul-Nabi meeting was convened at the NHA Auditorium which was participated by senior officers and staff of the Authority.

Addressing the event, Member Engineering Corps NHA, Arbab Ali said, "Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is a torch of light for the entire Islamic nation, through which we can improve our lives." "love and affection for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a true worship, because he gave us the religion of islam and enriched us with the teachings highlighting the Oneness of Allah ," he said.

Other speakers said, "We should study the blessed life and biography of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) at a time when distortions and perversions have arose in the society.

" The Muslims in general and the humankind in particular should study the blessed life and biography of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) carefully so that they could learn the true philosophy of life and attain prosperity, they said.

Among the prominent naat kwans in the Milad were Hafiz Amir Ali, Qaiser Ali Naqshbandi, Sibtain Raza Lodhi, Sahibzada Pir Azmat Sultan, Abdul Qadir, Ghulam Sabir, Umar Mobeen, Ghulam Shabbir Nazaq, Naveed Anjum Iqbal Butt, Ghazanfar Ali and Asif Ali Khan.

Other special guests on this occasion included Chairman National Highway Authority Captain (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha and Member Planning NHA Asim Amin.

At the end of the ceremony, Sahibzada Pir Azmat Sultan offered prayers for the country's peace and prosperity.