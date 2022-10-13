UrduPoint.com

NHA Extends Token Of Reverence To Holy Prophet (PBUH) In Mehfil-e-Milad

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2022 | 07:47 PM

NHA extends token of reverence to Holy Prophet (PBUH) in Mehfil-e-Milad

The National Highway Authority (NHA) on Thursday extended its token of reverence in a Mehfil-e-Milad ceremony to celebrate the birth anniversary of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Highway Authority (NHA) on Thursday extended its token of reverence in a Mehfil-e-Milad ceremony to celebrate the birth anniversary of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

The Milad-ul-Nabi meeting was convened at the NHA Auditorium which was participated by senior officers and staff of the Authority.

Addressing the event, Member Engineering Corps NHA, Arbab Ali said, "Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is a torch of light for the entire Islamic nation, through which we can improve our lives." "love and affection for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a true worship, because he gave us the religion of islam and enriched us with the teachings highlighting the Oneness of Allah ," he said.

Other speakers said, "We should study the blessed life and biography of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) at a time when distortions and perversions have arose in the society.

" The Muslims in general and the humankind in particular should study the blessed life and biography of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) carefully so that they could learn the true philosophy of life and attain prosperity, they said.

Among the prominent naat kwans in the Milad were Hafiz Amir Ali, Qaiser Ali Naqshbandi, Sibtain Raza Lodhi, Sahibzada Pir Azmat Sultan, Abdul Qadir, Ghulam Sabir, Umar Mobeen, Ghulam Shabbir Nazaq, Naveed Anjum Iqbal Butt, Ghazanfar Ali and Asif Ali Khan.

Other special guests on this occasion included Chairman National Highway Authority Captain (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha and Member Planning NHA Asim Amin.

At the end of the ceremony, Sahibzada Pir Azmat Sultan offered prayers for the country's peace and prosperity.

Related Topics

Amir Ali NHA Muslim Event Love

Recent Stories

Muslims should strengthen their relationship with ..

Muslims should strengthen their relationship with Holy Prophet, Holy Qur'an: Kha ..

1 minute ago
 Seerat conference held in Faisalabad

Seerat conference held in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 China to ensure implementation of rent exemption p ..

China to ensure implementation of rent exemption policies for market entities

1 minute ago
 France No Longer Ukraine's Key Trading Partner in ..

France No Longer Ukraine's Key Trading Partner in Farm Produce - Ukrainian Insti ..

2 minutes ago
 Encroachments removed from Wadhu wah on court orde ..

Encroachments removed from Wadhu wah on court orders

1 hour ago
 TurkStream Will Not Replace Nord Streams, They Hav ..

TurkStream Will Not Replace Nord Streams, They Have Different Capacities - Pesko ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.