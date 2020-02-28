UrduPoint.com
NHA GM Punished For Corruptions, Misuse Of Authority

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 07:44 PM

NHA GM punished for corruptions, misuse of authority

An accountability court in Islamabad on Friday ruled 14 months jail term and freezing of Rs100 million assets against National Highways Authority General Manager Yousaf Ali

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th February, 2020) An accountability court in Islamabad on Friday ruled 14 months jail term and freezing of Rs100 million assets against National Highways Authority General Manager Yousaf Ali.The accused was involved in millions of rupees corruptions and he was behind bars since 2017.An accountability court in Islamabad has directed the relevant officers to freeze Rs100 million assets of the corrupt' officer.

The court has punished him for 14 months severe punishment.He was blamed for adding money in his foreign accounts through committing corruptions in the National Highways Authority projects.The alleged officer owns a four kanal plot in Hayatabad Phase-2, one kanal polt in NHA Foundation, a plot in Pak PWD Housing Scheme Islamabad, DHA Karachi and other properties.

The man holds precious vehicles and holds Rs100 millions other assets. \He was arrested in 2017 against committing billions of rupees corruptions.

