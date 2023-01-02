NHA holds stakeholders consultation meeting on AMP

The Public Stakeholders Consultation meeting on Annual Maintenance Plan (AMP) 2022-23 was held at the National High Authority (MHA) regional office here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The Public Stakeholders Consultation meeting on Annual Maintenance Plan (AMP) 2022-23 was held at the National High Authority (MHA) regional office here on Monday.

NHA General Manager Headquarters Naseem Khan Khattak, NHA General Manager North Punjab Imran Ali Agha, NHA General Manager South Punjab Iftikhar Sajid, Director Maintenance Khyber Pukhtunkhawa Muhammad Ishfaq, General Manager (M-4) Asad Khurshid Khokhar,General Manager Motorway (M-1) Manzoor Arbab Wazirzada, General Manager Northern areas Shaoib Khattak, and others attended the meeting besides representatives of All Pakistan Drivers Association, All Pakistan Owners Drivers Union, All Pakistan Transport Association.

The meeting discussed in length damaging effects of overloading and there was a broad consensus on creating greater awareness among road users to follow the permissible load limits. The meeting also discussed establishment of Emergency Response Centers on every 50 km along the national highways, in order to improve highway safety.

The participants also gave many recommendations and suggestions during the meeting and it was decided to incorporate them in AMP 2022-23.