NHA Improving East-West Connectivity

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2022 | 07:41 PM

National Highway Authority (NHA) was improving East-West connectivity through construction of numerous bridges across river Indus in addition to investing and paying extra attention to the development of western segment of network, said the Economic Survey 2021-22, released here on Thursday

Pakistan geographically bisected into two halves by River Indus and eastern segment was historically well developed and bring the western segment at par with the eastern half, NHA investing and paying extra attention to the development of west.

The present NHA network comprises of 48 national highways, motorways and strategic roads.

Current length of this network is 14,480 kms.

NHA portfolio in PSDP FY2022 consisted of a total of 68 projects with a total budget of Rs 155,416.67 million. Out of these 68 projects, 47 were on-going with an allocation of Rs 99,375 million in PSDP FY2022. Out of this amount, Rs 20,741.528 million was FEC component and Rs 78,633.472 million in the local component. Further, 15 new schemes were in PSDP FY2022 with an allocation of Rs 14,375.0 million. In addition to that, six BOT schemes were also in PSDP FY2022 with an allocation of Rs 41,666.67 million.

