NHA Increases Collection Booths At Hakla Toll Plaza

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2022

NHA increases collection booths at Hakla Toll Plaza

In order to overcome the issue of traffic rush at Hakla Toll Plaza, the National Highway Authority (NHA), Ministry of Communications has established additional toll collection booths

The Prime Minister took serious notice of reports regarding traffic rush at Hakla Toll Plaza and issued orders to increase the number of toll collection booths at this point, said a press release.

Making practical advancement to this effect, NHA and Frontier Works Organization (FWO) arranged additional booths within two days which has paved the way to overcome traffic rush at Hakla Toll Plaza.

Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mahmood and Federal Secretary Communications/Chairman NHA Capt (Retd ) Muhammad Khurram Agha visited Hakla Toll Plaza on Tuesday.

On this occasion, the minister expressed deep sense of gratitude to Chairman NHA and his team and officials of FWO for setting up additional booths in a limited time of 48 hours.

Asad Mahmood was of the view to introduce e-Tolling on Hakla-D.I.Khan Motorway to facilitate the traffic. He said all possible steps will be ensured to provide traveling and civic amenities to the travelers on all the motorways and national highways throughout the country.

