NHA Issues Tender For The Repair Of Damaged Ayub Bridge On River Door

Thu 26th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :National Highways Authority (NHA) Thursday issued a tender notice of 25 million rupees for the repair of the damaged Ayub Bridge on the River Door at Havelian which was damaged during last month's torrential rains in the district Abbottabad.

According to details, during the visit of CM KP Mahmood Khan's visit Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani highlighted the issue of Ayub Bridge where traffic has been diverted to a small bridge which is providing a link to the upper parts of the country with the rest of the areas.

PTI MNA Ali Khan Jadoon and Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani also gave a briefing on the deteriorating situation of the Ayub Bridge which was the only source of connectivity between Northern areas and other parts of the country on GT road.

NHA has issued the tender of 25 million rupees for the repair of the damaged Ayub bridge on River Door after the visit of CM KPK Mahmood Khan. Residents of Havelian particularly the village of Langar have demanded to immediately start the repair work of the bridge as the alternative bridge has no such capacity to handle heavy traffic.

