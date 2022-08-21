UrduPoint.com

NHA Issues Travel Advisory Relating To Closure Of Highways

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2022 | 10:10 PM

NHA issues travel advisory relating to closure of highways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :The National Highway Authority has issued travel advisory relating to the closure of various highways in the country.

According to a spokesperson of the NHA, N-25 is completely closed from Linda Bridge and M-8 from Wangu Hills.

Traffic is also suspended on N-50 from Zhob-Dhanasar, while N-70 is closed at fort Munro.

Meanwhile, Karakoram Highway has been restored for light traffic at Achar Nullah.

The spokesperson said that the NHA, under the direct instructions from Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood was busy in restoring the national highways.

Related Topics

Traffic NHA From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

13 hours ago
 Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,71 ..

Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,710 grams drugs

22 hours ago
 Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stag ..

Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stage

22 hours ago
 Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in ..

Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in No Injuries, Casualties

22 hours ago
 Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route perm ..

Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route permit

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.