NHA kicks off anti-encroachment drive on MNJ road

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :During a massive anti-encroachment drive at Mansehra Naran Jalkhad (MNJ) road from Kiwai to Kaghan National Highways Authority (NHA), district administration has demolished many concrete and temporary structures.

According to the detail, with the help of heavy machinery the NHA and district administration demolished many illegal hotels, shops and other buildings from Kiwai to Kaghan, the operation would continue till Sunday.

In the second phase of the drive, NHA would clear the road from Mansehra to Kiwai and in the third phase at the beginning of tourism season, the MNJ road would be cleared from Kaghan to Gati Das.

Today under the supervision of Deputy Director NHA Shams ur Rehman, Additional DC Mansehra Maqbool Ahmed, AC Balakot Hamid Khan, Tehsildar Balakot Shahzad and revenue staff have started the anti-encroachment drive.

NHA has demolished many buildings at Bhunja, Jaraid, Mahandir, Phagal while many people have started removing encroachments voluntarily.

Earlier, during last month NHA served notices to the 83 people and started the drive when people ignored the notices and did not remove encroachment voluntarily.

While talking to APP Deputy Director NHA Shams ur Rehman said that we have served final notices to 83 people who have found violating the bylaws during the last week of December.

He further said that we have started the first phase of the drive from Kiwai to Kaghan which would be completed on Sunday.

Giving the details of the encroachment operation on MNJ road he said that we have identified 573 encroachments on road from Mansehra to Gati Das where 28 have been identified in Mahandri Bazar, 18 Lohar Banda, 3 Khanian, 19 Hari Bazar, 23 Jaraid Bazar, 17 Tota Bazar, 4 Bhunja Bazar, 4 Malkandi, 27 Pras Bazar, 265 in Naran Bazar, 18 Rajwal Bazar, 102 Kaghan Bazar those would be demolished according.