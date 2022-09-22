UrduPoint.com

NHA Launched Various Schemes To Rectify M-1 Pavement During Past 3 Years

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2022 | 06:35 PM

The National Highway Authority (NHA) launched certain periodic maintenance schemes to attend and rectify the pavement of Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway (M-1) during the past three years

An official of NHA told APP on Thursday that some of the contractors were at the stage of award or mobilization, whereas some contractors could not execute the work and went into default.

He said the NHA had terminated their contracts but the contractor had entered into litigation and obtained standing orders.

However, he said, the NHA had started fresh procurement to initiate the maintenance activities on those locations.

